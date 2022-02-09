Anjani Cement Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.62 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.62 crore in December 2021 up 2.26% from Rs. 104.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021 down 79.95% from Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.68 crore in December 2021 down 37.3% from Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2020.

Anjani Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.34 in December 2020.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 324.10 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.18% returns over the last 6 months and 48.19% over the last 12 months.