Anjani Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104.26 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.26 crore in December 2020 up 12.04% from Rs. 93.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2020 up 235.99% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2020 up 109.41% from Rs. 14.99 crore in December 2019.

Anjani Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 8.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.48 in December 2019.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 226.95 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.61% returns over the last 6 months and 43.55% over the last 12 months.

Anjani Portland Cement
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations104.2692.3793.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations104.2692.3793.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.949.188.93
Purchase of Traded Goods7.677.8416.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.18-4.020.17
Power & Fuel25.4422.81--
Employees Cost5.375.275.61
Depreciation5.125.095.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.4623.6547.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4422.559.18
Other Income1.831.730.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2724.289.93
Interest0.410.100.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.8624.189.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.8624.189.89
Tax4.763.613.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.1020.576.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.1020.576.28
Equity Share Capital25.2925.2925.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.348.142.48
Diluted EPS8.348.142.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.348.142.48
Diluted EPS8.348.142.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2021 01:11 pm

