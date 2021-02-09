Anjani Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104.26 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.26 crore in December 2020 up 12.04% from Rs. 93.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2020 up 235.99% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2020 up 109.41% from Rs. 14.99 crore in December 2019.

Anjani Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 8.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.48 in December 2019.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 226.95 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.61% returns over the last 6 months and 43.55% over the last 12 months.