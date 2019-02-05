Anjani Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 110.05 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.05 crore in December 2018 up 22.27% from Rs. 90.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2018 down 27.55% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2018 down 19.64% from Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2017.

Anjani Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2017.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 110.00 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.45% returns over the last 6 months and -46.37% over the last 12 months.