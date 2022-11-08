 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anjani Cement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.98 crore, down 10.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 181.98 crore in September 2022 down 10.9% from Rs. 204.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.63 crore in September 2022 down 448.67% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 100.14% from Rs. 35.54 crore in September 2021.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 219.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.78% returns over the last 6 months and -46.18% over the last 12 months.

Anjani Portland Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 181.98 195.54 204.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 181.98 195.54 204.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.39 19.26 27.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.80 9.61 10.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.63 -17.17 -3.28
Power & Fuel 88.13 114.43 --
Employees Cost 10.44 8.93 9.54
Depreciation 11.46 15.51 18.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.21 46.95 126.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.08 -1.98 15.74
Other Income 0.57 0.70 1.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.51 -1.28 16.77
Interest 8.87 8.65 9.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.38 -9.93 7.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.38 -9.93 7.65
Tax -0.67 -2.20 2.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.71 -7.73 5.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.71 -7.73 5.62
Minority Interest 0.08 0.05 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -19.63 -7.68 5.63
Equity Share Capital 25.29 25.29 25.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.76 -3.04 2.22
Diluted EPS -7.76 -3.04 2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.79 -3.04 2.22
Diluted EPS -7.76 -3.04 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm
