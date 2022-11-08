English
    Anjani Cement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.98 crore, down 10.9% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.98 crore in September 2022 down 10.9% from Rs. 204.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.63 crore in September 2022 down 448.67% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 100.14% from Rs. 35.54 crore in September 2021.

    Anjani Cement shares closed at 219.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.78% returns over the last 6 months and -46.18% over the last 12 months.

    Anjani Portland Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.98195.54204.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.98195.54204.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.3919.2627.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.809.6110.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.63-17.17-3.28
    Power & Fuel88.13114.43--
    Employees Cost10.448.939.54
    Depreciation11.4615.5118.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.2146.95126.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.08-1.9815.74
    Other Income0.570.701.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.51-1.2816.77
    Interest8.878.659.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.38-9.937.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.38-9.937.65
    Tax-0.67-2.202.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.71-7.735.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.71-7.735.62
    Minority Interest0.080.050.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.63-7.685.63
    Equity Share Capital25.2925.2925.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.76-3.042.22
    Diluted EPS-7.76-3.042.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.79-3.042.22
    Diluted EPS-7.76-3.042.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Anjani Cement #Anjani Portland Cement #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm