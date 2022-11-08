Anjani Cement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.98 crore, down 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.98 crore in September 2022 down 10.9% from Rs. 204.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.63 crore in September 2022 down 448.67% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 100.14% from Rs. 35.54 crore in September 2021.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 219.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.78% returns over the last 6 months and -46.18% over the last 12 months.