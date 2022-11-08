Anjani Cement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.98 crore, down 10.9% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 181.98 crore in September 2022 down 10.9% from Rs. 204.25 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.63 crore in September 2022 down 448.67% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 100.14% from Rs. 35.54 crore in September 2021.
Anjani Cement shares closed at 219.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.78% returns over the last 6 months and -46.18% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Portland Cement
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|181.98
|195.54
|204.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|181.98
|195.54
|204.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.39
|19.26
|27.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.80
|9.61
|10.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.63
|-17.17
|-3.28
|Power & Fuel
|88.13
|114.43
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.44
|8.93
|9.54
|Depreciation
|11.46
|15.51
|18.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.21
|46.95
|126.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.08
|-1.98
|15.74
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.70
|1.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.51
|-1.28
|16.77
|Interest
|8.87
|8.65
|9.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.38
|-9.93
|7.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.38
|-9.93
|7.65
|Tax
|-0.67
|-2.20
|2.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.71
|-7.73
|5.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.71
|-7.73
|5.62
|Minority Interest
|0.08
|0.05
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.63
|-7.68
|5.63
|Equity Share Capital
|25.29
|25.29
|25.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.76
|-3.04
|2.22
|Diluted EPS
|-7.76
|-3.04
|2.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.79
|-3.04
|2.22
|Diluted EPS
|-7.76
|-3.04
|2.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited