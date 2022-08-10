 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anjani Cement Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.54 crore, up 30.15% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.54 crore in June 2022 up 30.15% from Rs. 150.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2022 down 129.41% from Rs. 26.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2022 down 67.94% from Rs. 44.38 crore in June 2021.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 227.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -55.20% over the last 12 months.

Anjani Portland Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.54 251.68 150.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.54 251.68 150.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.26 22.72 17.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.61 12.64 9.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.17 7.36 -5.33
Power & Fuel 114.43 -- --
Employees Cost 8.93 8.84 6.71
Depreciation 15.51 16.69 6.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.95 170.14 78.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.98 13.29 37.26
Other Income 0.70 0.96 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.28 14.25 37.77
Interest 8.65 9.57 2.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.93 4.68 35.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.93 4.68 35.66
Tax -2.20 2.95 8.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.73 1.73 26.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.73 1.73 26.77
Minority Interest 0.05 0.31 -0.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.68 2.04 26.11
Equity Share Capital 25.29 25.29 25.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.04 0.81 10.59
Diluted EPS -3.04 0.81 10.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.04 0.81 10.59
Diluted EPS -3.04 0.81 10.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
