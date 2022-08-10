Anjani Cement Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.54 crore, up 30.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.54 crore in June 2022 up 30.15% from Rs. 150.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2022 down 129.41% from Rs. 26.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2022 down 67.94% from Rs. 44.38 crore in June 2021.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 227.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -55.20% over the last 12 months.