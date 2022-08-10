Anjani Cement Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.54 crore, up 30.15% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 195.54 crore in June 2022 up 30.15% from Rs. 150.24 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2022 down 129.41% from Rs. 26.11 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2022 down 67.94% from Rs. 44.38 crore in June 2021.
Anjani Cement shares closed at 227.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -55.20% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Portland Cement
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|195.54
|251.68
|150.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|195.54
|251.68
|150.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.26
|22.72
|17.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.61
|12.64
|9.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.17
|7.36
|-5.33
|Power & Fuel
|114.43
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.93
|8.84
|6.71
|Depreciation
|15.51
|16.69
|6.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.95
|170.14
|78.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|13.29
|37.26
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.96
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.28
|14.25
|37.77
|Interest
|8.65
|9.57
|2.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.93
|4.68
|35.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.93
|4.68
|35.66
|Tax
|-2.20
|2.95
|8.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.73
|1.73
|26.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.73
|1.73
|26.77
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|0.31
|-0.66
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.68
|2.04
|26.11
|Equity Share Capital
|25.29
|25.29
|25.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|0.81
|10.59
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|0.81
|10.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|0.81
|10.59
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|0.81
|10.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited