Anjani Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.03 crore, down 22.58% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 151.03 181.98 195.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 151.03 181.98 195.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 16.62 19.39 19.49 Purchase of Traded Goods 11.64 12.80 9.67 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.93 4.63 -3.28 Power & Fuel -- 88.13 -- Employees Cost 9.42 10.44 8.97 Depreciation 13.38 11.46 16.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 112.82 47.21 124.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.92 -12.08 19.38 Other Income 0.67 0.57 0.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.25 -11.51 19.98 Interest 9.26 8.87 9.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.51 -20.38 10.77 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -15.51 -20.38 10.77 Tax -1.35 -0.67 2.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.16 -19.71 7.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.16 -19.71 7.86 Minority Interest 0.12 0.08 -0.23 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -14.04 -19.63 7.63 Equity Share Capital 25.29 25.29 25.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.55 -7.76 3.11 Diluted EPS -5.55 -7.76 3.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.55 -7.79 3.11 Diluted EPS -5.55 -7.76 3.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited