Anjani Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.03 crore, down 22.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:Net Sales at Rs 151.03 crore in December 2022 down 22.58% from Rs. 195.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in December 2022 down 284.01% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2022 down 80.35% from Rs. 36.28 crore in December 2021. Anjani Cement shares closed at 181.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.
Anjani Portland Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations151.03181.98195.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations151.03181.98195.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.6219.3919.49
Purchase of Traded Goods11.6412.809.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.934.63-3.28
Power & Fuel--88.13--
Employees Cost9.4210.448.97
Depreciation13.3811.4616.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses112.8247.21124.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.92-12.0819.38
Other Income0.670.570.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.25-11.5119.98
Interest9.268.879.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.51-20.3810.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-15.51-20.3810.77
Tax-1.35-0.672.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.16-19.717.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.16-19.717.86
Minority Interest0.120.08-0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.04-19.637.63
Equity Share Capital25.2925.2925.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.55-7.763.11
Diluted EPS-5.55-7.763.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.55-7.793.11
Diluted EPS-5.55-7.763.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2023 10:44 pm