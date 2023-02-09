Anjani Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.03 crore, down 22.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:Net Sales at Rs 151.03 crore in December 2022 down 22.58% from Rs. 195.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in December 2022 down 284.01% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2022 down 80.35% from Rs. 36.28 crore in December 2021.
|Anjani Cement shares closed at 181.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Portland Cement
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|151.03
|181.98
|195.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|151.03
|181.98
|195.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.62
|19.39
|19.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.64
|12.80
|9.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.93
|4.63
|-3.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|88.13
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.42
|10.44
|8.97
|Depreciation
|13.38
|11.46
|16.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|112.82
|47.21
|124.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.92
|-12.08
|19.38
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.57
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.25
|-11.51
|19.98
|Interest
|9.26
|8.87
|9.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.51
|-20.38
|10.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.51
|-20.38
|10.77
|Tax
|-1.35
|-0.67
|2.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.16
|-19.71
|7.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.16
|-19.71
|7.86
|Minority Interest
|0.12
|0.08
|-0.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.04
|-19.63
|7.63
|Equity Share Capital
|25.29
|25.29
|25.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.55
|-7.76
|3.11
|Diluted EPS
|-5.55
|-7.76
|3.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.55
|-7.79
|3.11
|Diluted EPS
|-5.55
|-7.76
|3.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited