    Anjani Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.03 crore, down 22.58% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:Net Sales at Rs 151.03 crore in December 2022 down 22.58% from Rs. 195.09 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in December 2022 down 284.01% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2022 down 80.35% from Rs. 36.28 crore in December 2021.Anjani Cement shares closed at 181.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.
    Anjani Portland Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.03181.98195.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.03181.98195.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.6219.3919.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.6412.809.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.934.63-3.28
    Power & Fuel--88.13--
    Employees Cost9.4210.448.97
    Depreciation13.3811.4616.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.8247.21124.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.92-12.0819.38
    Other Income0.670.570.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.25-11.5119.98
    Interest9.268.879.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.51-20.3810.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.51-20.3810.77
    Tax-1.35-0.672.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.16-19.717.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.16-19.717.86
    Minority Interest0.120.08-0.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.04-19.637.63
    Equity Share Capital25.2925.2925.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.55-7.763.11
    Diluted EPS-5.55-7.763.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.55-7.793.11
    Diluted EPS-5.55-7.763.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
