Anik Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 61.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 166.48% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2022 down 28.24% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2021.