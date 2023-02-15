Anik Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 61.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 166.48% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2022 down 28.24% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2021.
Anik Industries shares closed at 37.30 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.
|Anik Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.45
|26.54
|61.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.45
|26.54
|61.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.86
|6.23
|11.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.23
|9.94
|52.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.64
|3.79
|-7.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.81
|0.76
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.19
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.66
|4.67
|2.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.09
|0.97
|1.24
|Other Income
|0.91
|0.42
|1.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.00
|1.39
|2.83
|Interest
|1.10
|0.70
|1.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.89
|0.69
|1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.89
|0.69
|1.00
|Tax
|1.58
|0.54
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.68
|0.16
|1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.68
|0.16
|1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|27.75
|27.75
|27.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.06
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.06
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.06
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.06
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited