Anik Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 61.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 166.48% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2022 down 28.24% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2021.

Anik Industries shares closed at 37.30 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.