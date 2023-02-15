English
    Anik Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 61.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 166.48% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2022 down 28.24% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2021.

    Anik Industries shares closed at 37.30 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.

    Anik Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.4526.5461.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.4526.5461.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.866.2311.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.239.9452.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.643.79-7.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.810.760.83
    Depreciation0.160.190.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.664.672.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.090.971.24
    Other Income0.910.421.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.001.392.83
    Interest1.100.701.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.890.691.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.890.691.00
    Tax1.580.54-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.680.161.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.680.161.03
    Equity Share Capital27.7527.7527.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.060.37
    Diluted EPS-0.250.060.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.060.37
    Diluted EPS-0.250.060.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm