Anik Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.39 crore, up 84.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.39 crore in December 2021 up 84.91% from Rs. 33.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021 down 85.48% from Rs. 7.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2021 down 75.84% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2020.

Anik Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2020.

Anik Industries shares closed at 33.85 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.96% returns over the last 6 months and 115.61% over the last 12 months.