Anik Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore, down 57.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore in September 2022 down 57.74% from Rs. 62.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 95.18% from Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2022 down 70.54% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.

Anik Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2021.

Anik Industries shares closed at 38.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.78% returns over the last 6 months and 90.22% over the last 12 months.