    Anik Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore, down 78.63% Y-o-Y

    June 09, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore in March 2023 down 78.63% from Rs. 74.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 100.89% from Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 83.59% from Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2022.

    Anik Industries shares closed at 31.75 on June 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.43% returns over the last 6 months and 7.99% over the last 12 months.

    Anik Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.8321.4574.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.8321.4574.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.614.8614.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.938.2336.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.393.6412.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.821.04
    Depreciation0.270.160.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.152.6712.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.281.07-1.88
    Other Income1.710.9112.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.441.9810.22
    Interest1.441.111.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.878.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.878.78
    Tax0.041.584.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.714.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.714.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00--0.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.04-0.714.86
    Equity Share Capital27.7527.7527.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.251.75
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.251.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.251.75
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.251.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jun 9, 2023 08:44 am