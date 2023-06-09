Anik Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore, down 78.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore in March 2023 down 78.63% from Rs. 74.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 100.89% from Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 83.59% from Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2022.

Anik Industries shares closed at 31.75 on June 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.43% returns over the last 6 months and 7.99% over the last 12 months.