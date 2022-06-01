 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anik Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.07 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.07 crore in March 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 72.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2022 up 170.53% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2022 up 120.3% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2021.

Anik Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.

Anik Industries shares closed at 28.55 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.99% returns over the last 6 months and 65.99% over the last 12 months.

Anik Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.07 61.39 72.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.07 61.39 72.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.21 11.04 15.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.23 52.70 53.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.03 -7.40 1.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.04 0.84 1.05
Depreciation 0.20 0.18 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.24 2.80 -1.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.88 1.23 3.09
Other Income 12.09 1.14 1.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.22 2.37 4.53
Interest 1.44 1.83 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.78 0.54 3.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.78 0.54 3.02
Tax 4.00 -0.03 1.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.78 0.57 1.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.78 0.57 1.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.09 0.44 0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.86 1.01 1.80
Equity Share Capital 27.75 27.75 27.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 0.37 0.65
Diluted EPS 1.75 0.37 0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 0.37 0.65
Diluted EPS 1.75 0.37 0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anik Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:05 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.