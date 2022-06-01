Anik Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.07 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.07 crore in March 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 72.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2022 up 170.53% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2022 up 120.3% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2021.

Anik Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.

Anik Industries shares closed at 28.55 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.99% returns over the last 6 months and 65.99% over the last 12 months.