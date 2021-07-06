Anik Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.43 crore, down 22.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.43 crore in March 2021 down 22.11% from Rs. 92.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2021 up 104.91% from Rs. 36.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2021 up 109% from Rs. 52.54 crore in March 2020.

Anik Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.60 in March 2020.

Anik Industries shares closed at 24.25 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.63% returns over the last 6 months and 48.32% over the last 12 months.