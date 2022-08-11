 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anik Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.27 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.27 crore in June 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 45.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022 up 421.78% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in June 2022 up 12.06% from Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2021.

Anik Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

Anik Industries shares closed at 31.80 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and 55.12% over the last 12 months.

Anik Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.27 74.07 45.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.27 74.07 45.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.77 14.21 7.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.17 36.23 25.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.77 12.03 5.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.90 1.04 0.83
Depreciation 0.19 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.33 12.24 3.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.15 -1.88 2.65
Other Income 1.12 12.09 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.27 10.22 3.78
Interest 0.33 1.44 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.94 8.78 2.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.94 8.78 2.09
Tax -1.44 4.00 1.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.38 4.78 0.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.38 4.78 0.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.30 0.09 0.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.69 4.86 1.09
Equity Share Capital 27.75 27.75 27.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 1.75 0.39
Diluted EPS 2.05 1.75 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 1.75 0.39
Diluted EPS 2.05 1.75 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
