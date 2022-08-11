Anik Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.27 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.27 crore in June 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 45.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022 up 421.78% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in June 2022 up 12.06% from Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2021.

Anik Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

Anik Industries shares closed at 31.80 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and 55.12% over the last 12 months.