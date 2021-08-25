Anik Industries Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.32 crore, up 421.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.32 crore in June 2021 up 421.23% from Rs. 8.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021 up 131.82% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2021 up 326.14% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2020.

Anik Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2020.

Anik Industries shares closed at 17.05 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.16% returns over the last 6 months and 20.92% over the last 12 months.