Anik Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 61.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 169.62% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 16.08% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

Anik Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.45 26.54 61.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.45 26.54 61.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.86 6.23 11.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.23 9.94 52.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.64 3.79 -7.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.82 0.77 0.84
Depreciation 0.16 0.19 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.67 4.67 2.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.07 0.96 1.23
Other Income 0.91 0.42 1.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.98 1.38 2.37
Interest 1.11 0.70 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.87 0.68 0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.87 0.68 0.54
Tax 1.58 0.54 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.71 0.15 0.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.71 0.15 0.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.71 0.15 1.01
Equity Share Capital 27.75 27.75 27.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.05 0.37
Diluted EPS -0.25 0.05 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 0.05 0.37
Diluted EPS -0.25 0.05 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited