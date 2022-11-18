ANI Integrated Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore in September 2022 up 8.67% from Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 77.54% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2022 down 49.21% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2021.

ANI Integrated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in September 2021.

ANI Integrated shares closed at 47.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.