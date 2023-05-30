ANI Integrated Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.96 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.96 crore in March 2023 up 23.75% from Rs. 34.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 155.91% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 up 53.69% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

ANI Integrated EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.