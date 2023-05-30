ANI Integrated Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.96 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ANI Integrated Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.96 crore in March 2023 up 23.75% from Rs. 34.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 155.91% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 up 53.69% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.
ANI Integrated EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.
|ANI Integrated Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.96
|39.94
|34.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.96
|39.94
|34.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.71
|3.63
|-3.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.69
|31.57
|28.50
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.31
|4.57
|8.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.14
|0.05
|1.19
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.58
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.18
|0.64
|1.35
|Interest
|0.40
|0.23
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.79
|0.41
|0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.79
|0.41
|0.96
|Tax
|0.36
|-0.10
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.43
|0.50
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|0.00
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.43
|0.51
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|9.69
|9.69
|9.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|34.77
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|0.52
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|1.45
|0.52
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|0.52
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|1.45
|0.52
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited