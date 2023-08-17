ANI Integrated Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.28 crore, up 19.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.28 crore in June 2023 up 19.94% from Rs. 33.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 up 212.43% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2023 up 137.1% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

ANI Integrated EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

ANI Integrated shares closed at 49.00 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.95% returns over the last 12 months.