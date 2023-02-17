ANI Integrated Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.94 crore, up 9.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.94 crore in December 2022 up 9.91% from Rs. 36.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 71.58% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 69.76% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2021.