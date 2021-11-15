ANI Integrated Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.65 crore, up 73.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.65 crore in September 2021 up 73.38% from Rs. 21.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021 up 203.62% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2021 up 113.79% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2020.

ANI Integrated EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2020.