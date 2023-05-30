ANI Integrated Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.36 crore, up 24.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.36 crore in March 2023 up 24.7% from Rs. 34.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2023 up 428.94% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2023 up 113.28% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

ANI Integrated EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2022.

ANI Integrated shares closed at 46.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and -2.75% over the last 12 months.