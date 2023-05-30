English
    ANI Integrated Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.36 crore, up 24.7% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ANI Integrated Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.36 crore in March 2023 up 24.7% from Rs. 34.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2023 up 428.94% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2023 up 113.28% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

    ANI Integrated EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2022.

    ANI Integrated shares closed at 46.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and -2.75% over the last 12 months.

    ANI Integrated Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.3639.8434.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.3639.8434.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.713.63-3.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.9431.6328.36
    Depreciation0.110.110.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.994.579.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.61-0.101.01
    Other Income0.010.550.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.620.441.14
    Interest0.410.230.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.210.210.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.210.210.75
    Tax0.36-0.100.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.860.310.35
    Prior Year Adjustments--0.00--
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.02----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.830.310.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.830.310.35
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----34.32
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.890.320.36
    Diluted EPS1.890.32--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.890.320.36
    Diluted EPS1.890.32--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #ANI Integrated #ANI Integrated Services #Engineering
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am