ANI Integrated Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.20 crore, up 22.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.20 crore in June 2023 up 22.61% from Rs. 33.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 274.23% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 up 146.55% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

ANI Integrated EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.