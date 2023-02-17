ANI Integrated Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.84 crore, up 9.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ANI Integrated Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.84 crore in December 2022 up 9.38% from Rs. 36.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 82.58% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 77.82% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2021.
ANI Integrated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2021.
|
|ANI Integrated Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.84
|40.81
|36.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.84
|40.81
|36.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.63
|3.89
|1.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.63
|32.57
|30.14
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.57
|3.62
|3.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.63
|1.85
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.18
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|0.81
|2.35
|Interest
|0.23
|0.54
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.27
|1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|0.27
|1.86
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.02
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.31
|0.29
|1.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|0.00
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.31
|0.29
|1.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.31
|0.29
|1.76
|Equity Share Capital
|9.69
|9.69
|9.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.30
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|0.32
|0.30
|1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.30
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|0.32
|0.30
|1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited