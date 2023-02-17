ANI Integrated Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.84 crore, up 9.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.84 crore in December 2022 up 9.38% from Rs. 36.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 82.58% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 77.82% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2021.

ANI Integrated EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2021.