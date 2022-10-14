English
    Angel One Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 712.80 crore, up 36.38% Y-o-Y

    October 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Angel One are:

    Net Sales at Rs 712.80 crore in September 2022 up 36.38% from Rs. 522.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.10 crore in September 2022 up 60.11% from Rs. 132.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.73 crore in September 2022 up 57.97% from Rs. 199.23 crore in September 2021.

    Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 25.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.06 in September 2021.

    Angel One shares closed at 1,588.35 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.66% returns over the last 6 months and -0.30% over the last 12 months.

    Angel One
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations712.80665.00522.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations712.80665.00522.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost107.8699.7867.31
    Depreciation6.676.234.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.113.243.38
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses318.30312.45264.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax278.86243.30183.62
    Other Income29.2015.3211.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax308.06258.62194.95
    Interest24.4619.8417.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax283.61238.78177.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax283.61238.78177.00
    Tax71.5160.4644.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities212.10178.33132.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period212.10178.33132.47
    Equity Share Capital83.3282.8682.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.4621.4916.06
    Diluted EPS24.9120.9615.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.4621.5216.06
    Diluted EPS24.9120.9615.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:00 pm
