Angel One Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 664.18 crore, up 64.25% Y-o-Y

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Angel One are:

Net Sales at Rs 664.18 crore in March 2022 up 64.25% from Rs. 404.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.26 crore in March 2022 up 102.83% from Rs. 99.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.50 crore in March 2022 up 91.79% from Rs. 153.03 crore in March 2021.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 24.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.19 in March 2021.

Angel One shares closed at 1,624.10 on April 20, 2022 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 664.18 592.11 404.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 664.18 592.11 404.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.29 76.67 48.58
Depreciation 5.00 4.58 3.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.31 2.88 5.32
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 307.62 282.26 207.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 275.96 225.72 139.68
Other Income 12.53 9.82 9.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 288.50 235.54 149.29
Interest 18.01 17.85 10.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 270.49 217.70 138.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 270.49 217.70 138.53
Tax 68.22 55.42 38.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 202.26 162.28 99.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 202.26 162.28 99.72
Equity Share Capital 82.86 82.78 81.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.42 19.62 12.19
Diluted EPS 24.01 19.27 12.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.42 19.62 12.19
Diluted EPS 24.01 19.27 12.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
