    Angel One Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 802.60 crore, up 20.69% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Angel One are:

    Net Sales at Rs 802.60 crore in June 2023 up 20.69% from Rs. 665.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.00 crore in June 2023 up 22.81% from Rs. 178.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 321.30 crore in June 2023 up 21.31% from Rs. 264.85 crore in June 2022.

    Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 26.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.49 in June 2022.

    Angel One shares closed at 1,461.95 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.57% over the last 12 months.

    Angel One
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations802.60820.40665.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations802.60820.40665.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost121.5074.0899.78
    Depreciation8.808.726.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.801.383.24
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses361.40362.67312.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax309.10373.55243.30
    Other Income3.404.7415.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax312.50378.28258.62
    Interest18.3019.7819.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax294.20358.51238.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax294.20358.51238.78
    Tax75.2093.9460.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities219.00264.57178.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period219.00264.57178.33
    Equity Share Capital83.8283.4282.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.1731.7221.49
    Diluted EPS25.7831.1920.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.1731.7221.49
    Diluted EPS25.7831.1920.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Angel One #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

