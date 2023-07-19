Angel One Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 802.60 crore, up 20.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 802.60 crore in June 2023 up 20.69% from Rs. 665.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.00 crore in June 2023 up 22.81% from Rs. 178.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 321.30 crore in June 2023 up 21.31% from Rs. 264.85 crore in June 2022.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 26.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.49 in June 2022.

Angel One shares closed at 1,461.95 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.57% over the last 12 months.