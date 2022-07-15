 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Angel One Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 665.00 crore, up 44.97% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Angel One are:

Net Sales at Rs 665.00 crore in June 2022 up 44.97% from Rs. 458.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.33 crore in June 2022 up 51.31% from Rs. 117.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.85 crore in June 2022 up 48.71% from Rs. 178.10 crore in June 2021.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 21.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.36 in June 2021.

Angel One shares closed at 1,312.35 on July 14, 2022 (BSE)

Angel One
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 665.00 664.18 458.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 665.00 664.18 458.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.78 73.29 58.06
Depreciation 6.23 5.00 3.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.24 2.31 2.91
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 312.45 307.62 229.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 243.30 275.96 164.23
Other Income 15.32 12.53 10.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 258.62 288.50 174.29
Interest 19.84 18.01 16.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 238.78 270.49 157.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 238.78 270.49 157.86
Tax 60.46 68.22 40.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 178.33 202.26 117.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 178.33 202.26 117.85
Equity Share Capital 82.86 82.86 82.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.49 24.42 14.36
Diluted EPS 20.96 24.01 14.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.52 24.42 14.36
Diluted EPS 20.96 24.01 14.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:44 am
