Angel One Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 665.00 crore, up 44.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 665.00 crore in June 2022 up 44.97% from Rs. 458.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.33 crore in June 2022 up 51.31% from Rs. 117.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.85 crore in June 2022 up 48.71% from Rs. 178.10 crore in June 2021.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 21.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.36 in June 2021.

Angel One shares closed at 1,312.35 on July 14, 2022 (BSE)