 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Angel One Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 715.01 crore, up 20.76% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Angel One are:

Net Sales at Rs 715.01 crore in December 2022 up 20.76% from Rs. 592.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.75 crore in December 2022 up 39.73% from Rs. 162.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.42 crore in December 2022 up 38.86% from Rs. 240.12 crore in December 2021.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 27.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.62 in December 2021.

Angel One shares closed at 1,275.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -10.17% over the last 12 months.

Angel One
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 715.01 712.80 592.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 715.01 712.80 592.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 109.76 107.86 76.67
Depreciation 7.76 6.67 4.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.51 1.11 2.88
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 312.60 318.30 282.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 284.37 278.86 225.72
Other Income 41.29 29.20 9.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 325.66 308.06 235.54
Interest 25.44 24.46 17.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 300.22 283.61 217.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 300.22 283.61 217.70
Tax 73.47 71.51 55.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 226.75 212.10 162.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 226.75 212.10 162.28
Equity Share Capital 83.32 83.32 82.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.20 25.46 19.62
Diluted EPS 26.59 24.91 19.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.20 25.46 19.62
Diluted EPS 26.59 24.91 19.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Angel One #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm