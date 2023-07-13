Angel One posts 22% jump in Q1 net profit to Rs 221 crore on market share gain

.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Angel One's consolidated profit rose 21.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 220.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, compared with Rs 181.5 crore a year ago, on the back of strong client addition.

The company's revenue from operations grew 18.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 807.5 crore from Rs 682 crore in the year-ago period. Operating margins saw a slight uptick from 39.1 percent to 39.7 percent during the same period.

However, topline and bottom line fell 2 percent and 17 percent, respectively, on a sequential basis.

Along with the financial results, the stock broking firm also declared first interim dividend for FY24 at Rs 9.25 per share on equity shares having face value of Rs 10.

"We surpassed the 15 million clients’ mark and achieved our highest ever market share across retail overall equity turnover and NSE active clients," Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director, Angel One said.

The company's share in NSE active client base went up with 370 basis points YoY to 14.3 percent. Total client base jumped 44.7 percent YoY to 15.1 million and average daily turnover grew 141.8 percent YoY to Rs 22.7 lakh crore.

As per the investor presentation, 49 percent of the new clients added were younger than 25 years of age and 89 percent came from Tier 2, 3 cities and beyond.

"We are expanding our financial services playbook. Our direct mutual fund journey on the Super App witnessed a 4-fold growth in registered SIPs, to become amongst top two players in India, in terms of incremental registered SIPs. We are in the process of building partnerships to operationalise the distribution of consumer credit products during the current year," Thakkar added.

On July 13, Angel One stock closed at Rs 1,757.25 on the NSE, about 0.5 percent higher from previous close.