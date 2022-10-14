 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Angel One Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 716.73 crore, up 35.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Angel One are:

Net Sales at Rs 716.73 crore in September 2022 up 35.91% from Rs. 527.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.56 crore in September 2022 up 59.14% from Rs. 134.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 317.03 crore in September 2022 up 57.06% from Rs. 201.85 crore in September 2021.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 25.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.27 in September 2021.

Angel One shares closed at 1,588.35 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.66% returns over the last 6 months and -0.30% over the last 12 months.

Angel One
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 716.73 669.76 527.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 716.73 669.76 527.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 109.50 101.57 68.82
Depreciation 6.89 6.45 4.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.37 3.57 3.44
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 319.01 312.47 264.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 280.96 245.70 186.50
Other Income 29.19 16.77 10.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 310.14 262.48 197.32
Interest 24.46 19.84 17.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 285.69 242.64 179.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 285.69 242.64 179.37
Tax 72.07 61.07 45.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 213.62 181.57 134.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.06 -0.06 -0.06
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 213.56 181.51 134.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 213.56 181.51 134.20
Equity Share Capital 83.32 82.86 82.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.64 21.87 16.27
Diluted EPS 25.08 21.33 15.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.63 21.91 16.27
Diluted EPS 25.08 21.33 15.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:00 pm
