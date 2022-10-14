Angel One Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 716.73 crore, up 35.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 716.73 crore in September 2022 up 35.91% from Rs. 527.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.56 crore in September 2022 up 59.14% from Rs. 134.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 317.03 crore in September 2022 up 57.06% from Rs. 201.85 crore in September 2021.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 25.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.27 in September 2021.

Angel One shares closed at 1,588.35 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.66% returns over the last 6 months and -0.30% over the last 12 months.