Angel One Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.28 crore, up 64.28% Y-o-Y

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Angel One are:

Net Sales at Rs 671.28 crore in March 2022 up 64.28% from Rs. 408.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.69 crore in March 2022 up 100.85% from Rs. 101.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.06 crore in March 2022 up 90.34% from Rs. 157.12 crore in March 2021.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 24.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.46 in March 2021.

Angel One shares closed at 1,624.10 on April 20, 2022 (NSE)

Angel One
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 671.28 597.32 408.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 671.28 597.32 408.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 74.87 77.97 50.34
Depreciation 5.23 4.83 4.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.36 2.81 4.15
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 309.04 282.45 207.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 279.79 229.27 142.87
Other Income 14.04 9.79 10.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 293.83 239.06 153.12
Interest 19.52 18.26 10.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 274.31 220.80 142.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 274.31 220.80 142.35
Tax 69.56 56.19 40.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 204.76 164.61 101.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.06 -0.06 -0.06
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 204.69 164.55 101.91
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 204.69 164.55 101.91
Equity Share Capital 82.86 82.78 81.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.77 19.89 12.46
Diluted EPS 24.31 19.54 12.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.77 19.89 12.46
Diluted EPS 24.31 19.54 12.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Angel One #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
