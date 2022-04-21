Angel One Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.28 crore, up 64.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.28 crore in March 2022 up 64.28% from Rs. 408.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.69 crore in March 2022 up 100.85% from Rs. 101.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.06 crore in March 2022 up 90.34% from Rs. 157.12 crore in March 2021.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 24.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.46 in March 2021.

Angel One shares closed at 1,624.10 on April 20, 2022 (NSE)