Angel One Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.76 crore, up 44.76% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Angel One are:

Net Sales at Rs 669.76 crore in June 2022 up 44.76% from Rs. 462.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.51 crore in June 2022 up 49.55% from Rs. 121.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.93 crore in June 2022 up 47.19% from Rs. 182.71 crore in June 2021.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 21.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.80 in June 2021.

Angel One shares closed at 1,312.15 on July 14, 2022 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 669.76 671.28 462.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 669.76 671.28 462.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 101.57 74.87 59.24
Depreciation 6.45 5.23 4.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.57 2.36 2.91
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 312.47 309.04 229.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 245.70 279.79 166.84
Other Income 16.77 14.04 11.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.48 293.83 178.65
Interest 19.84 19.52 16.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 242.64 274.31 162.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 242.64 274.31 162.23
Tax 61.07 69.56 40.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 181.57 204.76 121.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.06 -0.06 -0.06
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 181.51 204.69 121.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 181.51 204.69 121.37
Equity Share Capital 82.86 82.86 82.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.87 24.77 14.80
Diluted EPS 21.33 24.31 14.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.91 24.77 14.80
Diluted EPS 21.33 24.31 14.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:44 am
