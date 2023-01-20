Angel One Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 718.48 crore, up 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 718.48 crore in December 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 597.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.98 crore in December 2022 up 38.55% from Rs. 164.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.31 crore in December 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 243.89 crore in December 2021.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 27.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.89 in December 2021.

Angel One shares closed at 1,275.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -10.17% over the last 12 months.