English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Angel One Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 718.48 crore, up 20.28% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Angel One are:

    Net Sales at Rs 718.48 crore in December 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 597.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.98 crore in December 2022 up 38.55% from Rs. 164.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.31 crore in December 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 243.89 crore in December 2021.

    Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 27.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.89 in December 2021.

    Angel One shares closed at 1,275.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -10.17% over the last 12 months.

    Angel One
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations718.48716.73597.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations718.48716.73597.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost111.38109.5077.97
    Depreciation7.986.894.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.320.372.81
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses312.64319.01282.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax286.15280.96229.27
    Other Income41.1829.199.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax327.33310.14239.06
    Interest25.4424.4618.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax301.89285.69220.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax301.89285.69220.80
    Tax73.8572.0756.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities228.04213.62164.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.06-0.06-0.06
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period227.98213.56164.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates227.98213.56164.55
    Equity Share Capital83.3283.3282.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.3525.6419.89
    Diluted EPS26.7325.0819.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.3525.6319.89
    Diluted EPS26.7325.0819.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Angel One #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm