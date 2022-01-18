Angel One Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 597.32 crore, up 94.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 597.32 crore in December 2021 up 94.7% from Rs. 306.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.55 crore in December 2021 up 124.89% from Rs. 73.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.89 crore in December 2021 up 112.19% from Rs. 114.94 crore in December 2020.

Angel One EPS has increased to Rs. 19.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.99 in December 2020.

Angel One shares closed at 1,358.60 on January 17, 2022 (NSE)