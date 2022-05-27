English
    Angel One client base doubles to 10 million in one year

    In FY22, the firm's share in India’s demat accounts and NSE active client base expanded to 10.3%and 10.1% respectively. Angel One’s share in incremental NSE active clients reached 12.2% during the year.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
    Angel One Ltd  a leading listed retail stock broking house, has seen its client base double in the last one year to 10 million, the brokerage said on Friday attributing the introduction of platforms like  ARQ Prime (recommendation engine), Smart Money (education platform), SmartAPI (automated trading), iTrade Prime (zero brokerage) and third-party products like Vested, smallcase,streak and Sensibull for more than doubling its client base.


    Being an innovation-driven platform, Angel One has rapidly transformed into a digital-first brand over the last few years. Its razor-focus on best-in-class technology and product suite has been the dominant force behind the phenomenal growth across all parameters, it said.


    "The numbers give us confidence that we are on the right path. We will continue integrating advanced technologies into our services and making participation in the capital market more democratic. At the core, our goal is to reach maximum clients and provide them with our state-of-the-art tech-based solutions,” said  Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One.


    In FY22, the firm's share in India’s demat accounts and NSE active client base expanded to 10.3 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively. Angel One’s share in incremental NSE active clients reached 12.2 percent during the year.


    Average daily turnover for FY22 grew by 226.3 percent from a year ago to Rs 6.5 trillion, which further increased to Rs 9.5 trillion in April 2022, 114.4% year on year growth.  It also recorded 680.1 million orders during the fiscal year,representing a growth of 97.3 percent YoY. The company’s number of orders grew by 65.7 percent YoY in April to 66.1 million.

    "The technological advancements that we undertook early on, laid the foundation for an unparalleled growth that our business has achieved today. Our approach and strategies, towards achieving targeted growth, have led to astounding outcomes. We are excited to hop on the next part of our journey to reach more people and make investment solutions more accessible," said Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One..



    first published: May 27, 2022 09:43 am
