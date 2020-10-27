172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|angel-broking-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-306-57-crore-up-81-79-y-o-y-6024371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:55 PM IST

Angel Broking Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 306.57 crore, up 81.79% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Angel Broking are:

Net Sales at Rs 306.57 crore in September 2020 up 81.79% from Rs. 168.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.21 crore in September 2020 up 306.04% from Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.94 crore in September 2020 up 174.42% from Rs. 44.80 crore in September 2019.

Angel Broking EPS has increased to Rs. 10.99 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.71 in September 2019.

Angel Broking shares closed at 248.75 on October 26, 2020 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations306.57236.09
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations306.57236.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost37.6835.61
Depreciation4.374.84
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies7.3118.98
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses151.95124.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.2651.67
Other Income13.318.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.5759.66
Interest14.678.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.9051.11
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax103.9051.11
Tax24.7012.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.2138.18
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.2138.18
Equity Share Capital81.8081.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.995.30
Diluted EPS10.995.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.994.67
Diluted EPS10.995.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Stock Broking #Results

