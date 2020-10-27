Angel Broking Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 306.57 crore, up 81.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.57 crore in September 2020 up 81.79% from Rs. 168.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.21 crore in September 2020 up 306.04% from Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.94 crore in September 2020 up 174.42% from Rs. 44.80 crore in September 2019.

Angel Broking EPS has increased to Rs. 10.99 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.71 in September 2019.

Angel Broking shares closed at 248.75 on October 26, 2020 (NSE)