Angel Broking Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 303.44 crore, up 72.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.44 crore in December 2020 up 72.77% from Rs. 175.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.29 crore in December 2020 up 171.51% from Rs. 26.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.75 crore in December 2020 up 124.74% from Rs. 51.06 crore in December 2019.

Angel Broking EPS has increased to Rs. 9.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.75 in December 2019.

Angel Broking shares closed at 369.20 on January 28, 2021 (NSE)