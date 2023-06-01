English
    ANG Lifescience Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.88 crore, down 66.74% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:Net Sales at Rs 31.88 crore in March 2023 down 66.74% from Rs. 95.87 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2023 down 195.24% from Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 118.76% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022.ANG Lifescience shares closed at 69.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.72% returns over the last 6 months and -64.02% over the last 12 months.
    ANG Lifesciences India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.8845.1795.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.8845.1795.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.9732.6269.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.81-2.18-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.804.435.02
    Depreciation2.821.922.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.518.179.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.410.229.75
    Other Income9.200.320.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.210.5410.37
    Interest1.112.843.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.33-2.296.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.33-2.296.87
    Tax-1.30-0.701.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.03-1.605.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.03-1.605.28
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0610.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.96-1.225.19
    Diluted EPS-3.96-1.225.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.96-1.225.19
    Diluted EPS-3.96-1.225.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

