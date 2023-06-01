ANG Lifescience Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.88 crore, down 66.74% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 31.88 45.17 95.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 31.88 45.17 95.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 32.97 32.62 69.57 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.81 -2.18 -0.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.80 4.43 5.02 Depreciation 2.82 1.92 2.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.51 8.17 9.26 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.41 0.22 9.75 Other Income 9.20 0.32 0.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.21 0.54 10.37 Interest 1.11 2.84 3.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.33 -2.29 6.87 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.33 -2.29 6.87 Tax -1.30 -0.70 1.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.03 -1.60 5.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.03 -1.60 5.28 Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 10.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.96 -1.22 5.19 Diluted EPS -3.96 -1.22 5.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.96 -1.22 5.19 Diluted EPS -3.96 -1.22 5.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited