ANG Lifescience Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.88 crore, down 66.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:Net Sales at Rs 31.88 crore in March 2023 down 66.74% from Rs. 95.87 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2023 down 195.24% from Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 118.76% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2022.
|ANG Lifescience shares closed at 69.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.72% returns over the last 6 months and -64.02% over the last 12 months.
|ANG Lifesciences India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.88
|45.17
|95.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.88
|45.17
|95.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.97
|32.62
|69.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.81
|-2.18
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.80
|4.43
|5.02
|Depreciation
|2.82
|1.92
|2.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.51
|8.17
|9.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.41
|0.22
|9.75
|Other Income
|9.20
|0.32
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.21
|0.54
|10.37
|Interest
|1.11
|2.84
|3.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.33
|-2.29
|6.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.33
|-2.29
|6.87
|Tax
|-1.30
|-0.70
|1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.03
|-1.60
|5.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.03
|-1.60
|5.28
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|10.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.96
|-1.22
|5.19
|Diluted EPS
|-3.96
|-1.22
|5.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.96
|-1.22
|5.19
|Diluted EPS
|-3.96
|-1.22
|5.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited