    ANG Lifescience Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.61 crore, down 29.28% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.61 crore in June 2023 down 29.28% from Rs. 71.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2023 down 52.24% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2023 down 47.19% from Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2022.

    ANG Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2022.

    ANG Lifescience shares closed at 65.39 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.95% returns over the last 6 months and -55.53% over the last 12 months.

    ANG Lifesciences India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.6131.8871.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.6131.8871.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.2632.9748.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.36-0.81-1.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.744.805.49
    Depreciation1.942.821.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.586.517.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.73-14.419.40
    Other Income0.349.200.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.08-5.219.52
    Interest1.941.113.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.14-6.336.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.14-6.336.35
    Tax0.54-1.303.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.60-5.033.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.60-5.033.34
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0610.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.28-3.963.84
    Diluted EPS1.28-3.963.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.28-3.963.84
    Diluted EPS1.28-3.963.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ANG Lifescience #ANG Lifesciences India #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

