ANG Lifescience Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.61 crore, down 29.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.61 crore in June 2023 down 29.28% from Rs. 71.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2023 down 52.24% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2023 down 47.19% from Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2022.

ANG Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2022.

ANG Lifescience shares closed at 65.39 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.95% returns over the last 6 months and -55.53% over the last 12 months.