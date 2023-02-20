ANG Lifescience Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.17 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 230.93% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 49.17% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.
ANG Lifescience shares closed at 83.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.74% returns over the last 6 months and -60.32% over the last 12 months.
|ANG Lifesciences India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.17
|58.39
|47.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.17
|58.39
|47.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.62
|37.05
|43.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.18
|0.25
|-10.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.43
|0.56
|4.77
|Depreciation
|1.92
|1.90
|1.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.17
|6.30
|5.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|12.34
|3.36
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.20
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|12.54
|3.49
|Interest
|2.84
|3.20
|1.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.29
|9.34
|1.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|9.34
|1.81
|Tax
|-0.70
|1.72
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.60
|7.62
|1.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.60
|7.62
|1.22
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|12.96
|10.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|2.19
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|2.19
|1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|2.19
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|2.19
|1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited