ANG Lifescience Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.17 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 230.93% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 49.17% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

ANG Lifesciences India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.17 58.39 47.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.17 58.39 47.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.62 37.05 43.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.18 0.25 -10.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.43 0.56 4.77
Depreciation 1.92 1.90 1.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.17 6.30 5.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 12.34 3.36
Other Income 0.32 0.20 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.54 12.54 3.49
Interest 2.84 3.20 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.29 9.34 1.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.29 9.34 1.81
Tax -0.70 1.72 0.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.60 7.62 1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.60 7.62 1.22
Equity Share Capital 13.06 12.96 10.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 2.19 1.24
Diluted EPS -1.22 2.19 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 2.19 1.24
Diluted EPS -1.22 2.19 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited