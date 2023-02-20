ANG Lifescience Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.17 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 230.93% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 49.17% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

ANG Lifescience shares closed at 83.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.74% returns over the last 6 months and -60.32% over the last 12 months.