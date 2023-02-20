English
    ANG Lifescience Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.17 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 230.93% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 49.17% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

    ANG Lifescience shares closed at 83.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.74% returns over the last 6 months and -60.32% over the last 12 months.

    ANG Lifesciences India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.1758.3947.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.1758.3947.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.6237.0543.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.180.25-10.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.430.564.77
    Depreciation1.921.901.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.176.305.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.2212.343.36
    Other Income0.320.200.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.5412.543.49
    Interest2.843.201.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.299.341.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.299.341.81
    Tax-0.701.720.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.607.621.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.607.621.22
    Equity Share Capital13.0612.9610.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.222.191.24
    Diluted EPS-1.222.191.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.222.191.24
    Diluted EPS-1.222.191.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ANG Lifescience #ANG Lifesciences India #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm