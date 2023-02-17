 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ANG Lifescience Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.93 crore, down 5.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.93 crore in December 2022 down 5.41% from Rs. 49.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 down 239.44% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 45.16% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

ANG Lifesciences India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.93 59.82 49.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.93 59.82 49.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.81 37.06 43.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.76 -0.28 -11.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.36 6.57 5.58
Depreciation 2.13 2.11 1.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.76 6.83 6.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.63 7.54 3.79
Other Income 0.24 0.16 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 7.70 3.94
Interest 3.47 3.31 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.60 4.39 1.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.60 4.39 1.94
Tax -0.83 1.76 0.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.78 2.63 1.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.78 2.63 1.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.78 2.63 1.27
Equity Share Capital 13.06 12.96 10.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.36 2.20 1.29
Diluted EPS -1.36 2.20 1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.36 2.20 1.29
Diluted EPS -1.36 2.20 1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited