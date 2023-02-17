ANG Lifescience Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.93 crore, down 5.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.93 crore in December 2022 down 5.41% from Rs. 49.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 down 239.44% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 45.16% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.